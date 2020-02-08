Netizens Lash Out at Team Selection As Shardul Thakur Retains His Place for 2nd India vs New Zealand ODI 2020
Shardul Thakur (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Despite a dismal bowling performance in the opening encounter, India have retained Shardul Thakur in their playing XI for second ODI against New Zealand in Auckland and the netizens are certainly not happy about the fact. The right-arm pacer gave away 80 runs from nine overs in the previous game due to which Blackcaps chased down a mammoth-looking total of 348 runs and registered a four-wicket win. Many speculated that Thakur might get dropped for the second ODI and will be replaced by Navdeep Saini. However, the latter did come in the side but in place of Mohammed Shami. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

During the toss, skipper Virat Kohli mentioned that Shami has been rested, keeping the upcoming two-match Test series in mind. So, that might have been the main reason why Thakur is included in the line-up again. However, the fans are still not happy as the fast bowler is accused of leaking runs at the crunch moments of the game. Well, Thakur must be under the pump of performing well and he will be eyeing to make this opportunity count. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted on Thakur retaining his side in the playing XI.

Fans Not Happy!!

Sarcasm Here!!

Some Memes Too!!

Gone Too Far!!

Another One!!

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl. Other than Saini replacing Shami, India have also included Yuzvendra Chahal in their line-up, replacing Kuldeep Yadav. For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson and Mark Chapman are inducted in the side in place of Mitchell Santner and Scott Kuggeleijn. India are already 0-1 down in the three-match series and the second ODI is a do-or-die encounter for them while the Kiwis have the chance the seal the deal with a win in this game.