India and New Zealand will face each other in the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) final. The summit clash is scheduled to start from June 18, 2021 (Friday) onwards and will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Both sides will be aiming to become the first team to be crowned as the World Test champion. So ahead of the game, we take a look at New Zealand’s probable playing XI against India. Check Out India’s Predicted Playing XI for ICC WTC Final 2021.

New Zealand are coming into the game on the back of a Test series win away to England, their first in the country since 1999 and are expected to field a core of those players against India. There are doubts over the fitness of Kane Williamson, who missed the second game against the Three Lions with an elbow issue but will be available for the WTC 2021 Final against India. WTC Final 2021 Prize Money: India vs New Zealand Clash Winner To Get $1.6 Million.

Openers: Tom Latham and Devon Conway were sensational against England and will be the opening combination against India as well. Conway made his Test debut in the first Test against the Three Lions, scoring a century at Lord’s and will hope of replicating the performance against one of the best teams in the longest format.

Middle-Order: Captain Kane Williamson despite injury issues will play the game at the number three position and will have huge responsibilities on him. Veteran star Ross Taylor will come in on number four and will be followed by experienced Henry Nicholls and keeper BJ Watling.

All-Rounder: Colin de Grandhommne and Mitchell Santner are expected to be the two all-rounders for New Zealand. The pitch is expected to aid the pacers but the Kiwis could include Santner as a spin option if needed.

Bowling: The Black Caps bowling attack is expected to be dominated by speedsters as it is their strong suit. Veterans Tim Southee and Trent Boult will lead the New Zealand pace attack with young and exciting Kyle Jamieson supporting the two.

New Zealand Probable Playing XI For WTC 2021 Final Against India: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Colin de Grandhommne, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.

