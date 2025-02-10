New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: On a high after beating Pakistan, New Zealand will look to continue their good form when they take on South Africa in the second match of the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025. You can check the New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team scorecard, here. The Black Caps rode on a spectacular century from the bat of Glenn Phillips to down Pakistan in the first match, played at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The right-hander smashed 106 runs off just 74 deliveries, with six fours and seven sixes to help the New Zealand National Cricket Team post a formidable total of 330/6, one which they ended up defending comfortably with Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner taking three wickets each. New Zealand vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, Pakistan Tri-Series 2nd ODI 2025: How To Watch NZ vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

South Africa on the other hand, will look for a winning start as well. Temba Bavuma and his men enter the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 after losing an ODI series at home to the Green Shirts and they will have a point to prove. With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 not very far away, every match in the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 is very important for the teams to narrow down on a winning combination and also gain momentum for the marquee event. Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of PAK vs SA vs NZ With Net Run Rate.

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Squads:

New Zealand National Cricket Team: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William ORourke, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway

South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne(w), Meeka eel Prince, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mihlali Mpongwana, Gideon Peters