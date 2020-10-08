Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 69 runs to register their third win in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). With this win, Sunrisers move to third place the points table. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, languish at the bottom of the team standings and have won just one match out of six. Set a target of 202, Kings XI could were bundled out for just 132 runs in 16.5 overs. Nicholas Pooran Registers Fastest Half-Century of Dream11 IPL 2020, Netizens Laud KXIP Dasher.

Nicholas Pooran was the top-scorer for Kings XI Punjab as he smashed 77 off just 37 balls. He registered this season’s fastest fifty in the process and earned lot of praises from the Twitterati. On the contrary, KXIP’s middle-order batsman Glenn Maxwell was slammed for his yet another poor performance.

KXIP captain KL Rahul in post-match presentation praised Pooran and said, “Pooran is so good to watch, he's hitting proper cricket shots. If we get a decent job at the start, he can do the job for us later.” Jonny Bairstow Misses Century by Just Three Runs During SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020, Leaves Fans Dejected.

Here are some reactions:

@lionsdenkxip very bad team selection.. Why Maxwell is there in the team despite of very poor performance in every game?? Why don't you give chance to Gayle?? — Tanmay pradhan (@pradhantanmay) October 8, 2020

The Meme

#SRHvKXIP KL Rahul to Maxwell after seeing his back to back failed innings: pic.twitter.com/PVo9JNLyby — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 8, 2020

Jadhav = Maxwell

That Jadhav Feeling

Pooran = Pure Run

Maxwell watching Pooran hitting Sixes be like: pic.twitter.com/jklh6bOJsP — Fakhruu :^) #RCBian 🏏 (@BajwaKehtaHai) October 8, 2020

All is not well for Maxwell

When is the last time Maxwell has made a tangible contribution to his team in the @IPL someone Please remind me. Fabulous throw from Priyam but 7 of 12 and was all over the place as usual. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 8, 2020

Max Disappointment

Glenn Maxwell scored only 48 runs from 56 balls in #IPL2020 including 3 fours. The disappointment of Maxi continues in the best league. — Prem Arora (@prem_arora1313) October 8, 2020

Maxwell, not the guy

You guys are trying too hard plus trusting wrong guys. Maxwell is certainly not giving 100 percent https://t.co/Qmrj9NyRnq — Akki 🇮🇳 (@allizwell2020) October 8, 2020

Rahul following the defeat said, “I think when we lose wickets in the powerplay, it's always going to be tough and getting Mayank run-out was a disaster. We kept losing wickets after that and it was one of those days where everything (aerial shots) went into the hands of fielders. The last five games we've been struggling in the death overs, but we pulled things back, else 230 was on the cards.”

“He's (Ravi Bishnoi) always enjoyed those situations, that's great to see for a youngster. All of them are professionals, and they know where they're going wrong. Everyone's working hard and they want to contribute for the team. They have proved themselves in the past, sometimes it doesn't come off, but you got to be patient,” he added.

