The Pakistan national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh national cricket team in their final group-stage match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Group A match will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday, February 27. The Group A match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the PAK vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 match on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions ahead of the Group A match in Rawalpindi. Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Rawalpindi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for PAK vs BAN Match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have been eliminated from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. Both countries have zero victories to their name out of the two Group A matches they have played so far. The Bangladesh cricket team are ranked at the third position, whereas host Pakistan are languishing at the bottom of the Group A standings. Pakistan and Bangladesh will have a point to prove when they face each other in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs BAN CT Cricket Match in Rawalpindi.

PAK vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Jaker Ali Anik (BAN)

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Saud Shakeel (PAK)

All-Rounders: Khushdil Shah (PAK), Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Abrar Ahmed (PAK)

PAK vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shaheen Afridi (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc)

PAK vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Jaker Ali Anik (BAN), Babar Azam (PAK), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Saud Shakeel (PAK), Khushdil Shah (PAK), Rishad Hossain (BAN), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Abrar Ahmed (PAK)

