The Pakistan national cricket team will host the Bangladesh national cricket team in the ninth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The ninth match between host Pakistan and Bangladesh will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday, February 27. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Group A clash will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Earlier, Australia vs South Africa Group B match in Rawalpindi was abandoned due to rain. Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs BAN CT Cricket Match in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are having a poor run in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. Both nations have been eliminated from the eight-nation tournament. Bangladesh are placed third in Group A standings, whereas host Pakistan are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Both countries have zero victories to their name. In the upcoming clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will aim to end their campaign on a winning note whereas Bangladesh will have a point to prove themselves.

Rawalpindi Weather Live

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will be hosted in Rawalpindi on February 27. The Group A match of the tournament has a start of 2:00 PM local time. In bad news for fans, the weather during the match hours between Pakistan and Bangladesh isn't great enough for a cricket match. On February 27, rain is predicted throughout the match hours in Rawalpindi. The temperature on Thursday is set to stay around 11 to 13 degrees Celsius. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Reports of ‘Terror Attack, Kidnapping Plot’ in Pakistan Overshadow Mega Tournament.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is known for favourable batting pitches. The pitch also offers something for the bowlers. The Rawalpindi surface generally provides a good pace and bounce, making it easy for batters to score runs. For pacers, there is some assistance with swing, pace, and bounce. However, as the game progresses, the pitch tends to settle, which makes it easy for batters.

