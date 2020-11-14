Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans paid their tributes to late Dean Jones, who sadly passed away on September 24. Players and coaching staff of both teams gathered and formed a ‘D’ shape and paid a touching tribute to the late Australian cricketer and head coach of the Karachi Kings ahead of the Qualifier 1 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. Jones tragically died of a heart attack in Mumbai where he was working as a broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for IPL 2020. The playoffs of PSL 2020 resumed on November 14 after a halt of eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Playoffs Qualifier Free Telecast on TV.

The PSL 2020 had to be suspended post the group stages due to the coronavirus pandemic. It resumed on Saturday with Karachi Kings playing the Multan Sultans in the first qualifier of the PSL 2020 playoffs. But before the match started, players and support staff of both the teams gathered together and paid a rich tribute to Jones, who served as the head coach of the Karachi Kings before his untimely death. MUL vs KAR PSL 2020 Qualifier Dream11 Team: Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

The players gathered in a huddle and formed the formation showing the alphabet ‘D’ the initial letter of Dean Jones. PSL also put up a digital message in the giant screen which read "Forever in Our hearts, Deano..." Meanwhile, Karachi Kings’ interim head coach Wasim Akram also stood in the huddle with a big board with the picture of Dean Jones in it.

PSL Pay Rich Tribute to Late Karachi Kings Coach Dean Jones

Jones was a popular figure in the PSL and had guided the Islamabad United to two PSL titles before being appointed the head coach of the Karachi Kings in 2019. Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram took over as the interim head coach after Dean Jones’ demise.

Wasim Akram Pays Tribute to Dean Jones

You were meant to be here with us today but unfortunately life had other plans.I know nothing could keep you away from your boys and where ever you are you will be watching & cheering us on.This ones for you @ProfDeanoI hope we make you proud! @KarachiKingsARY ⁦@Salman_ARY⁩ pic.twitter.com/SIScbVl5Yn — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 14, 2020

