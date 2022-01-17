Pakistan U19 open their ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign as they take on Zimbabwe U19. Pakistan U19 are placed in Group C. Zimbabwe U19 opened their campaign with a win over Papua New Guinea U19 and now will be looking for second consecutive victory. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs ZIM U19 CWC 2022 match live streaming online and TV telecast details then you have made it to the right page. Continue reading to find out PAK U19 vs ZIM U19 match live streaming and TV telecast details. ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Schedule Free PDF Download: Full Time Table in IST, Fixtures of U19 CWC in West Indies With Match Timings and Venue Details.

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe U19 will be played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Diego Martin and has a start time of 06:30 PM IST. While all-rounder Qasim Akram is in charge of Pakistan U19, Emmanuel Bawa is the captain of Zimbabwe U19.

PAK vs ZIM U19 CWC 2022 Live Telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 in India while in Pakistan ASports will provide live telecast of the tournament. However, only select group stage matches will be available for live telecast. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe U19 live telecast will not be available. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 All Squads: Full Players List of Participating Teams in Under-19 CWC 22.

PAK vs ZIM U19 CWC 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

With no live telecast available for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe U19 fans can still catch the live action. The live streaming online of PAK vs ZIM U19 will be available on ICC TV in select regions.

