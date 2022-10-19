Afghanistan takes on Pakistan in a warm-up game at Gabba, Brisbane with both sides edging closer to their final preparations before the start of the big tournament. Pakistan comes into the contest on the back of a loss against England. The team was pretty flat in that match and the bowling, in particular, did not look up to the mark. The Men in Green are also dealing with the issue of having no consistent performers in their middle order which is hampering them from getting the big totals. Opponents Afghanistan on the other hand has their tails up after defeating Bangladesh in their warm-up game so far. It was a one-sided contest and once again highlighted Afghanistan's rapid rise in T20 cricket. Continue reading to find out PAK vs AFG practice match live streaming online and live tv telecast. Babar Azam Meets Sunil Gavaskar, Indian Cricket Legend Signs Cap for Pakistan Captain (Watch Video).

Skipper Mohammad Nabi was on song against Bangladesh as he managed to get 17 balls 41 towards the end of the innings to give his side momentum. Ibrahim Zadran was the other top scorer but apart from them, the others largely had a quiet game with the bat. Afghanistan's strength lies in their spin attack with the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Mohammad Nabi along with Rashid Khan making up for a potent attack.

Shadab Khan led Pakistan against England but we could see the return of Babar Azam against Afghanistan. Haider Ali will likely drop to the middle order while Khusdil Shah is also expected to keep his place despite a poor showing against England. Pakistan's bowling leaked a lot of runs in the last match and this meant the opposition was never put under any kind of pressure. This will need to change against Afghanistan and we could see some changes in this department.

When is Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan practice match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on October 19, 2022 (Wednesday). The PAK vs AFG practice match has a start time of 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match on TV?

Star Sports, the official broadcast partner of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India, would provide live telecast of this match on TV. Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan practice match live on the Star Sports2/HD channels. PTV Sports will provide live telecast of the warm-up game in Pakistan.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform for Star Network, would be providing live streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match. Fans interested in watching live streaming of this game, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app but at the cost of a nominal subscription fee. There is always emotions and drama when Afghanistan and Pakistan clash and this game will be no different.

