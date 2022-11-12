After weeks of intense cricketing action, Pakistan and England have emerged as the two sides, which would go up against each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. If someone would have told Pakistan on October 27 after their defeat to Zimbabwe, that they would be out in Melbourne, competing for the title in the final, very few would have believed them. And yet, here they are as they aim to recapture the title for the first time since 2009. Their opponents, England will also be playing in their second T20 World Cup final after a shaky Super 12 campaign. Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Melbourne Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at MCG

Both England and Pakistan won their semifinal contests in a somewhat similar manner. While Pakistan blazed past New Zealand despite some late hiccups, England steamrolled title favourites India and stormed into the final. The manner in which England beat India will be a statement that Pakistan would take keen notice of. The two sides had earlier met in a seven-match T20I series this year in Pakistan where the Green Shirts had lost to England.

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Final Live Streaming Online and Telecast

PAK vs ENG Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Pakistan and England have clashed 28 times in T20Is so far. Out of these 28, England have achieved 18 wins with Pakistan claiming nine victories. One match ended in a no-result. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: History and Past Winners List of the World T20 Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in Australia.

Key Players Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) Shaheen Afridi (PAK) Alex Hales (ENG) Sam Curran (ENG)

Apart from these four players, Pakistan and England would also need Babar Azam and Adil Rashid respectively, to be at their best in this match.

PAK vs ENGT20 World Cup 2022 Final Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan Likely Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

England Likely Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c and wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood/Chris Jordan.

