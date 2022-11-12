England are set to lock horns with Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 13. The weather has played a significant role in this edition of the competition in Australia, with multiple games being washed out. Alongside cricket and their favourite stars, fans have been keeping a close eye on rain ahead of the matches and searches related to the weather conditions in Melbourne have been on the rise, ahead of the Pakistan vs England final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In this article, we shall take a look at how the weather might turn out to be on the matchday. Melbourne Weather: Rain Threat Looms Over Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final

Pakistan, despite a shaky start to the tournament, made it to the semis where they put up a clinical performance to down New Zealand and enter the final of the competition for the third time. England too will be playing their third final in the T20 World Cup after they hammered India in what eventually turned out to be a one-sided contest, a few days ago.

Pakistan vs England, Melbourne Weather Report

Expected weather in Melbourne during the time of the T20 World Cup 2022 Final (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report above, there is a serious rain threat hovering over this game. The temperature would be around 18-20 degrees during the match time. The Bureau of Meteorology, Australia, have reported that there is 100% chance of rain on November 13. There is also the chance of severe thunderstorms. A washout cannot be ruled out with Monday (November 14) being kept as a reserve day.

Melbourne Cricket Ground Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground would offer something for both batters and bowlers. Batters would aim to make the most of the bigger boundaries, which pave way for more twos and threes and shot-making would get easier as the game progresses. Bowlers would find help in the initial few overs of the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2022 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).