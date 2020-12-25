Pakistan take on New Zealand in the first Test at Bay Oval. The two teams face-off in the two-match series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship. New Zealand will be looking to dominate the visitors and walk away with important points. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for PAK NZ 1st Test 2020 live telecast, match timings in IST along with streaming details. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test 2020.

With no Babar Azam available Pakistan have been weakened further as hey look to challenge the home side in the game’s longer format. In the T20I series, New Zealand emerged victorious by 2-1. Pakistan won the last T20I and would like to carry the winning momentum in the Test series. Mohammad Rizwan Says 'Can't Express My Happiness at Being Named Captain.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the 1st Test match of the two-game series on December 26, 2020, at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The match will begin 11:00 am local time and 03:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of PAK vs NZ 1st Test match on TV. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide the free telecast on TV. For live streaming of PAK vs NZ details read below.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Live Streaming Online

Fans can now catch free live score updates of PAK vs NZ 1st Test match on FanCode mobile app. However, for Pakistan vs New Zealand Test match live streaming online, users will have to pay a nominal fee. Users will have to pay a nominal fee for match pass. PAK vs NZ Test Series 2020 pass also known as season pass is available as well.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah.

