New Zealand and Pakistan will continue their encounter in the 1st Test on Day 4 at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui Stadium on December 29, 2020 (Monday). The Black Caps hold the upend hand after the end of play on Day 3 as the visitors trail by 192 runs after being bowled out. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of PAK vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4 can scroll down below for more details. Streaker Invades Ground During New Zealand vs Pakistan Boxing Day Test in Mount Maunganui (Watch Video).

Pakistan are very much behind in the game but will look to improve in their display on the third day of the match. The batting order crumbled under relentless attack from the New Zealand bowlers and the situation would have been far worse if Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf had not stitched up a 100-run partnership. Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the Black Caps bowlers taking three wickets while Tim Southee, Trent Bout and Neil Wagner contributed with two-a-piece.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Day 4 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the 1st Test match Day 4 of the two-game series on December 29, 2020, at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The match will begin at 11:00 am local time and 03:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Day 4 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of PAK vs NZ 1st Test match Day 4 on TV. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide the free telecast on TV. For live streaming of PAK vs NZ details read below.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Day 4 Live Streaming Online

Fans can now catch free live score updates of PAK vs NZ 1st Test match Day 4 on FanCode mobile app. However, for Pakistan vs New Zealand Test match live streaming online, users will have to pay a nominal fee. Users will have to pay a nominal fee for match pass. PAK vs NZ Test Series 2020 pass also known as season pass is available as well.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah.

