Pakistan and New Zealand will continue their encounter on Day 5 of the 1st Test at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui Stadium on December 30, 2020 (Thursday). The match hangs in the balance as Pakistan need 302 runs on the final day while the Kiwis need seven wickets to register the win. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of PAK vs NZ 1st Test 2020 Day 5, can scroll down below. Streaker Invades Ground During New Zealand vs Pakistan Boxing Day Test in Mount Maunganui (Watch Video).

Needing 372 runs to win the game, Pakistan started in the world possible way losing openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali with no score on the board. Haris Sohail also soon followed the duo back into the pavilion. However, Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam have provided some stability to the visitors with a gutsy partnership. On the final day, the Kiwis will be hoping to wrap up the innings quickly and register a win in the series. Neil Wagner Bowls Despite Fractured Toe Against Pakistan, Claims Two Wickets on Day 3.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Day 5 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the 1st Test match day 5 of the two-game series on December 30, 2020, at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The match will begin at 11:00 am local time and 03:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Day 5 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of PAK vs NZ 1st Test match Day 5 on TV. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide the free telecast on TV. For live streaming of PAK vs NZ details read below.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Day 5 Live Streaming Online

Fans can now catch free live score updates of PAK vs NZ 1st Test match Day 5 on the FanCode mobile app. However, for Pakistan vs New Zealand Test match live streaming online, users will have to pay a nominal fee. Users will have to pay a nominal fee for match pass. PAK vs NZ Test Series 2020 pass also known as season pass is available as well.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah.

