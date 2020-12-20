PAK vs NZ T20 Match PTV Sports Live Online: New Zealand and Pakistan meet in the second T20 International. Hosts Kiwis lead the three-matches series 1-0 after having won the first game by five wickets. New Zealand will now be looking to make it 2-0 in this fixture and seal the series. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I 2020 live telecast, match timings in IST along with online streaming details. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2020.

New Zealand, who have an upper hand and momentum going into this contest, will be further booster by the return of captain Kane Williamson and pacer Trent Boult. Pakistan, on the other hand, will continue to be without their batting star and captain Babar Azam. The Green Shirts will be hoping to stay alive in the series and for that they must win this game.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20 2020 Schedule and Match Timings

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the 2nd T20I match of the three-match series on December 20, 2020, at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The match will begin 7:00 pm local time and 11:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). PCB Appoints Muhammad Wasim as Chief Selector Till ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20 2020 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I match on TV. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide the free telecast on TV. For live PAK vs NZ online streaming details read below.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20 2020 Live Streaming Online

Fans can now catch free live score updates of PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I match on FanCode mobile app. However, for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I match live streaming online, users will have to pay a nominal fee. Users will have to pay Rs 19 for match pass or Rs 49 for PAK vs NZ T20I Series 2020 pass also known as season pass.

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan(c), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Hasnain.

