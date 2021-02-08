Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test is poised nicely with the visitors needing 243 more runs to win on day five. Set a target of 370 runs, South Africa will resume day five’s play on 127 for one with Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram batting on 48 and 59 respectively. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs SA free live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can continue reading. Kyle Mayers Hits Double Century As West Indies Register 5th Highest Successful Run Chase in Tests, Best Bangladesh by 3 Wickets in 1st Test.

Just the other day, West Indies stunned Bangladesh to chase down 395 and registered a highest successful run-chase in Asia and fifth overall. South Africa are not chasing a record total but it is daunting one and after 94-run stand between Dussen and Markram, the visitors can feel they have a chance to script history and draw level in the series.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 Day 5 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The day five will be played on February 08 (Monday) and will start from 10:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 Day 5 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test, day five will be available on Sony Sports. Sony Network holds the broadcast rights for South Africa’s tour of Pakistan and will be live telecasting all the matches. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels to watch the Test live on television. In Pakistan, the match will be live on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 Day 5 Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can also follow the live-action of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test day 5 online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

