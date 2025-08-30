Pakistan National Cricket Team vs UAE National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The Pakistan National Cricket Team is set to lock horns in what promises to be a fascinating encounter against the UAE (United Arab Emirates) in the second match of the UAE Tri-Series 2025. The UAE Tri-Series 2025, played between Pakistan, Afghanistan and the UAE, got underway on Friday, August 29 and the opening match saw the Pakistan National Cricket Team get the better of the Afghanistan National Cricket Team in an exciting contest. After beating Afghanistan, Pakistan would now have their sights firmly set on continuing its good form against the UAE. Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for UAE Tri-Series 2025 Match 2 and Who Will Win PAK vs UAE T20I?

For Pakistan, captain Salman Ali Agha stood tall when it mattered as he scored an unbeaten 36-ball 53 to propel his side to 182/7 and later, Haris Rauf starred with four wickets as Afghanistan fell 39 runs short of the target. With the Asia Cup 2025 not very far away, both Pakistan and the UAE National Cricket Teams would look to make the most of this match and the UAE Tri-Series 2025 at large to prepare for the marquee continental tournament. UAE might start this clash as the underdogs, but Muhammad Waseem's side has shown how dangerous they can be in the format. And Pakistan, a team which has suffered shock defeats to Zimbabwe, Ireland and the USA in the past few years in T20Is, would not take the UAE lightly at all. UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of UAE vs PAK vs AFG With Net Run Rate.

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates UAE Tri-Series 2025 Details

Match Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Date Saturday, August 30 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Live Streaming and Telecast Details Eurosport (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates UAE Tri-Series? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The first match of the UAE Tr-Series will be a big clash, with Afghanistan clashing with Pakistan on Friday, August 29. The AFG vs PAK match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The AFG vs PAK 2025 match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). 'Dande Se Maarna Chahiye...' Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Lashes Out at Mohammad Haris For His Remarks on Babar Azam's Batting (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025?

Eurosport is the official broadcast partner in India for the UAE Tri-Series . Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan match live telecast on the Eurosport channel in the TV. For the AFG vs PAK Tri-Series match live streaming, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Afghanistan vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025?

FanCode has the streaming rights to the UAE Tri-Series. Fans in India can watch the AFG vs PAK UAE Tri-Series match live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass. Afghanistan have a conditional edge here and they are likely to win the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2025 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).