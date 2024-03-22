Match 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 17th edition will be played between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Both the teams had a very frustrating last season and will now look to make a statement as the new season progresses. They were very far away from making it to the playoffs. PBKS were able to win only six matches. On the other hand, DC won only five. Even after performing decently well in some matches, they struggled in different fields. Fierce! Jake Fraser-McGurk Creates Dent in Mullanpur Stadium Stands With His Monstrous Hit During Delhi Capitals Practice Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Captain Rishabh Pant is making a big comeback after his horrific car accident and is ready to play in IPL 2024. Shikhar Dhawan on the other hand will look for his form, in short, both the captains will have to take proper responsibility if they want to lead their teams towards glory. Both the teams have capable lineups of batsmen and as well as bowlers. Delhi Capitals have slightly better squad depth and can stand tall against Punjab Kings. But PBKS can expect a change in their fortune as their home stadium has been changed. IPL 2024: Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly Share Insights on Skipper Rishabh Pant’s Readiness for Upcoming Season.

Mohali Weather Report

Expected weather in Mohali at the time of PBKS vs DC match (Source; Accuweather)

The fans can sit back and relax as there are no chances for rainfall as per the weather report. Although clouds will make their way to cover up the sunlight, the chances of rain are nil. Temperature will vary between 27-33 degrees Celsius. Fans can chin up and enjoy the match in the stadium as well.

Mullanpur Stadium Pitch Report

The venue will be used first time in the IPL. Previously some of the domestic cricket matches and some matches from the SMAT tournament were played. We were able to see the low-scoring games as the pitch is likely to favour both the pacers and the spinners. It is going to be difficult for the batsmen to score a good amount of runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2024 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).