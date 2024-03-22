Delhi Capitals signed upcoming Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk as the replacement of South African quick Lungi Ngidi, who got ruled out of the IPL 2024 with injury. Fraser-McGurk was in red-hot form in the BBL 2023-24 and attracted eyeballs with his power-hitting. DC are currently practicing in the Mullanpur Stadium in Punjab, preparing for their first match against Punjab Kings. During practice, Fraser-McGurk smashed a huge six when made a dent in the stands of the brand-new stadium. He noticed it later after practice and sheepishly admitted fixing it next time he returns. Fans loved his clean striking and made the video viral on social media. David Warner Garlanded With 'Jai Shree Ram' Printed Stole Scarf by Fan, Gifted Ayodhya Temple Replica Ahead of IPL 2024, Watch Video.

Jake Fraser-McGurk Creates Dent in Mullanpur Stadium Stands

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)