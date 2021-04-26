PBKS vs KKR Live Score: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) meet in match 21 of IPL 2021. KL Rahul's side will hope their campaign in Indian Premier League season 14 turnaround after they beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in their previous game to end a three-match losing run. Kolkata Knight Riders have lost four on the trot after starting the season with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are searching for a win to turn around their season in IPL 2021, where they are placed at the bottom. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live commentary and live scorecard updates of the PBKS vs KKR match. PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat SRH in their season opener but have since suffered defeats against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Eoin Morgan needs to find the right intent and order in his team’s batting. KKR could only post 133 against Rajasthan Royals and need to resettle their batting order. Their bowlers have also struggled to pick wickets at regular intervals. PBKS vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 21.

Punjab Kings finally found the right order of their batting in the win against Mumbai Indians and would be confident heading into the match against beleaguered KKR side. The bowling also found the right tone against Mumbai after struggling in the opening four games.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.