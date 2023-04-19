In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 27, Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This is the third home game of the season for Punjab Kings and thus far they have won one and lost as many in front of the home crowd. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 27 in Mohali.

Punjab Kings come into the contest with a win against Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, suffered a loss in their last game against Chennai Super Kings. As of now, PBKS have won three out of five matches while RCB, having played the same number of matches have emerged victorious in two games.

PBKS vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Jitesh Sharma (PBKS) can be our pick as a wicket-keeper for PBKS vs RCB fantasy team.

PBKS vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In batting, Virat Kohli (RCB) and Faf du Plessis (RCB) can be picked as batsmen in your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 team.

PBKS vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the PBKS vs RCB we will go with four all-rounders. Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Sam Curran (PBKS), Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) and Sikandar Raza (PBKS) can be picked in your PBKS vs RCB fantasy team.

PBKS vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada (PBKS), Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) and Rahul Chahar (PBKS) can be the bowlers in your PBKS vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Sam Curran (PBKS) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team PBKS vs RCB whereas Glenn Maxwell (RCB) could be selected as the vice-captain.

