Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are geared up to face each other in the IPL 2021 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two teams have had quite contrasting fortunes in the IPL 2021. Punjab Kings has one only a couple of game out of five and the RCB has been sky high with confidence with only a couple of losses. Virat Kohli's team has made its way into the top four spots of the points table. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team prediction of the game. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

We shall be picking the wicketkeepers, batsmen and bowlers which will help you build your team. But before that, we shall have a look at the preview of the game. Talking about PBKS has chopped and changed their squad quite a few times but have still not found their right combination. It would be interesting to see their strategies for the second half of the tournament. Whereas, RCB looks like more or less a good unit and would want to keep up with their winning streak. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 side.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – KL Rahul (PBKS) and AB de Villiers (RCB) must be your keeper

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Chris Gayle (PBKS), KL Rahul (PBKS), Virat Kohli (RCB) and Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) must be the batsmen.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Deepak Hooda (PBKS) must be your all-rounders.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Harshal Patel (RCB), Mohammed Siraj (RCB) and Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) must be your bowlers.

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Glenn Maxwell (RCB) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

