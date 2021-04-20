The IPL 2021 fixtures on Wednesday will bring us a couple of games - PBKS vs SRH and KKR vs CSK. In this article, we shall be particularly talking about the first game. So KL Rahul's Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are both looking out for a win desperately. David Warner's team has particularly had a difficult time so far in the tournament owing to their three losses. Punjab Kings on the other hand has won a single game out of three. In this article, we shall be looking at the weather and the pitch report for the match. PBKS vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 15

So here's how it goes. Since this is an afternoon game, the weather will be relatively hotter with a cloud cover of 83 percent. The temperature will be around 33 degrees Celcius at the start of the match and is expected to drop down by a degree as the game proceeds. Rain is expected to stay away from the game (yes, we know you are already smiling).

Here's a look at the snapshot of the weather:

Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium does not offer a lot of swing or bounce. The deck however has helped the spinners and they could use their skills at crucial junctures. The pacers can however use slower deliveries for tricking the batsmen. Not many changes are expected to happen at this venue.

