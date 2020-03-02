Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of PES vs KAR on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Peshawar Zalmi (Photo Credits: Twitter / Peshawar Zalmi)

Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will square off against Karachi Kings (KAR) in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match no 15. The game will be held on March 2, 2020, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Karachi Kings defeated Islamabad United in their previous game by five wickets as they chased down the target of 184 runs. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi last match was washed out due to rain against Islamabad United. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live streaming online of PES vs KAR T20 match on Cricketgateway. We will also help you with match timings along with telecast details on DSport, Gazi TV and other platforms. Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for PES vs KAR Clash in PSL Season 5.

Peshawar Zalmi is led by Daren Sammy, while Karachi Kings will play under the captaincy of Imad Wasim. Peshawar team last game was washed out and a game before that against Lahore Qalandars was also affected due to rain. However, Sammy and his men won that game against Qalandars which was reduced to 12 overs by 16 runs, as they defended the target of 133 runs. Speaking about Karachi Kings, they entertained fans with some excellent batting as they reached the target of 188 runs in 18.4 overs where Alex Hales made 52 runs from 30 balls.

When to Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The 15th match of PSL 2020 will take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. The match will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 2, 2020 (Monday) and will start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

DSport holds the broadcast rights of PSL 2020 in India. So, Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match will be available live on DSport. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PES vs KAR PSL 2020 match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020 Match?

For live online streaming of Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2020 match, fans will have to access cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

Multan Sultans currently top the point table with 8 points. Peshawar Zalmi is on the third spot with five points, while Karachi Kings are placed on the 5th position with four points. The upcoming game will indeed be an interesting match to watch out for.