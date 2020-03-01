Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for PES vs KAR Clash in PSL Season 5

Karachi Kings (Photo Credits: @thePSLt20/Twitter)

The 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019-20 will see Karachi Kings battling with Peshawar Zalmi. The game will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 2, 2020 (Monday). The journey of both the teams hasn’t been great in the tournament and will aim to cause a turnaround in the forthcoming encounter. The Darren Sammy-led Peshawar side has won two of their five games and are currently placed at the fourth position in the team standings. On the other hand, Karachi Kings have won two out of their four matches and are holding the penultimate spot. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for KK vs PES match. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

The opening pair of Kamran Akmal and Tom Banton has been in good form in the tournament and are regularly giving good starts to the Peshawar-based side. However, it’s their middle and lower order who hasn’t been up to the mark. For Karachi Kings, the bad form of Babar Azam has become a headache for the side and they will want the star batsman to get back to form. Other than him, veterans like Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir will have to step in order to change their side’s fortunes.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – It would be wise to go for two wicket-keepers for your Dream11 team and they should be Tom Banton (PES) and Kamran Akmal (PES).

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Ideally you should have four batsmen for your Dream11 team. Babar Azam (KAR), Alex Hales (KAR) and Darren Sammy (PES) and Umar Amin (PES) should be included in your team.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Imad Wasim (KAR), Lewis Gregory (PES) has been in good form and should be picked as the all-rounders of your dream11 team.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots should be filled by in-form bowlers, who are Chris Jordan (KAR), Mohammad Amir (KAR), and Wahab Riaz (PES).

Kamran Akmal (PES) should fill the captain’s spot in your fantasy team while Babar Azam (KAR) can be chosen as vice-captain.