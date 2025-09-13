Phil Salt sent the record books tumbling with a sensational knock that made headlines all across the cricket world. The England wicketkeeper-batter took apart the South Africa National Cricket Team bowlers in an onslaught that would be remembered for quite some time to come, in the ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 played at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Friday, September 12. Having been dismissed for a golden duck in the rain-affected ENG vs SA T20I series opener in Cardiff, the 29-year-old had a point to prove as England looked to stay alive in the three-match series. And boy did he make more than just a point as he became part of a historic night in Manchester. ENG vs SA Video Highlights, 2nd T20I 2025: Watch England Score Record-Breaking 304/2, Register Massive Series-Levelling Win Over South Africa.

The 29-year-old Phil Salt smashed the fastest-ever T20I century for England; it came off just 39 deliveries! With this, he broke the previous record that was held by Liam Livingstone, who had gotten himself a 42-ball hundred in a T20I against Pakistan in 2021. Phil Salt also got to his fourth century in T20Is, going level with Suryakumar Yadav in the list of hundreds in the shortest format of the game. He is just one century away from equalling Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell, who have hit the most number of T20I hundreds so far (5). ENG vs SA Memes Go Viral As Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Bowlers Power England to Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa in 2nd T20I 2025.

Not only this, but Phil Salt now also holds the record of the highest individual score for England in T20Is. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed his way to an unbeaten 141 off just 60 deliveries, hitting a whopping 15 fours and eight sixes in an astounding knock in Manchester. He went past his own record of 119 runs, which he had achieved against the West Indies in 2023. Phil Salt also now holds the record of the highest individual score by an England batter (men's and women's T20Is included) as he overtook Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who had scored 124. England Become First Team to Score 300 Runs Against a Full-Member Nation in Men's T20Is, Achieve Record During ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025.

List of Highest Individual Scorers for England in T20Is

Player Runs Opposition Year Phil Salt 141* South Africa 2025 Phil Salt 119 West Indies 2023 Alex Hales 116* Sri Lanka 2014 Phil Salt 109* West Indies 2023 Dawid Malan 103* New Zealand 2019

Apart from Phil Salt, Jos Buttler was also amongst the runs as he smashed 83 runs off just 30 balls! England became the first team to score 300 runs against a full-member nation in T20Is and the third overall in the shortest format to scale that mark, after Zimbabwe and Nepal. Harry Brook and co ended up beating South Africa by 146 runs, which is England's biggest margin of victory in T20Is so far.

