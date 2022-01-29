Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL 2022) match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi. This is the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League 2022 and second each for Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. For live streaming online and live tv telecast details of PSL 2022 match 4 you can scroll down. Lahore Qalandars Squad in PSL 2022: Team Profile, Schedule of LQ in Pakistan Super League T20 Season 7.

Both Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators come into the match having lost their opening fixtures. While Karachi lost to defending champions Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators were outplayed by Peshawar Zalmi.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is scheduled to be held on January 29, 2022 (Saturday) and will begin at 08:0 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match online for fans in India.

