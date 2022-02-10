The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is all set to welcome the tie between Multan Sultan and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League 2022. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. Multan Sultan has been in great form in this season and has been unbeaten so far. The team has so far played five games in PSL 2022 and they have been quite exceptional. Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Multan Sultan tops the table with 10 points in the kitty. A win for them here would simply mean that they will consolidate their position at the top. Peshawar Zalmi is placed on number five of the points table. The team has played five games so far in the tournament and have won only a couple of them. Wahab Riaz's team has lost three games and will be looking to make a comeback. Peshawar Zalmi has four points and they will look to better their stint in the PSL 2022. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details.

Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the National Stadium in Abu Karachi. The game is scheduled to be held on February 10, 2022 (Thursday) and will begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi match online for fans in India.

