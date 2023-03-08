The opening clash of the PSL 2023 Women's League is scheduled on March 08 (Wednesday) between the two star-spangled teams named for the event, Amazons and Super Women. The PSL 2023 Women's League will stage three exhibition matches between the aforementioned teams in the course of the coming four days till March 11. The scheduled exhibition matches are presumed to be the soft-launching of the Women's Franchise T20 League of Pakistan. Pindi Cricket Stadium will host all the PSL 2023 Women's League matches in Rawalpindi. Super Women Squad for PSL 2023 Women's League Exhibition Matches.

Bismah Maroof, who recently stepped down as Pakistan Women's captain, has been handed over the responsibility to lead the Amazons in the upcoming exhibition matches. Alongside Bisma, other big names, including foreign stars like Danni Wyatt, Laura Delany, Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont and Tess Flintoff, will play for the Amazons. England's Danni Wyatt had recently expressed her dejection on not being picked for ongoing WPL 2023 in India. The player will be overjoyed to play in a not completely but nearly similar league along with various international stars. Pakistani well-known inclusions in the Amazons are left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu and young Sana Fatima, who both had a decent outing in the recently held Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

The second team participating in the PSL 2023 Women's League exhibition matches is Super Women. Led-by Pakistani veteran all-rounder Nida Dar, the Super Women also includes some of best in the business in women's cricket, like Laura Wolvaardt, Chamari Athapaththu, Jahanara Alam, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Lea Tahuhu. The Super Women will also feature Pakistan's left-hand wicket-keeper batter, Muneeba Ali. Remembering her recent accomplishment, Muneeba was the only batter from any team in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 to score a century. The women's league matches that will be staged parallel to PSL 2023 are expected to arouse a great deal of interest among lovers of women's cricket and are meant to boost the culture of starting the franchise league for Women in Pakistan. Amazons Squad for PSL 2023 Women's League Exhibition Matches.

When Is Amazons vs Super Women Match 1 PSL 2023 Women's League? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Amazons vs Super Women match one will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 08 (Wednesday). The starting time of the opening clash of the PSL 2023 Women's League will be 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 02:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Amazons vs Super Women Match 1 PSL 2023 Women's League?

Sony Sports Network have bagged the broadcasting rights for PSL 2023 Women's League exhibition matches in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD to catch the live telecast of Amazons vs Super Women Match number 1 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Amazons vs Super Women Match 1 PSL 2023 Women's League?

SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the Live Streaming of all the exhibition matches of the PSL 2023 Women's League in India. Fans with a premium subscription of SonyLIV can tune into its app or website to get the online live streaming of the Amazons vs Super Women match number 1 in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on Pakistan Cricket's YouTube channel for free.

