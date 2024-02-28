After Lahore and Multan, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) now moves to Karachi and Rawalpindi. In the PSL 2024 match 15, Karachi Kings will host Islamabad United. Things are heating up in the PSL now. Karachi Kings are placed fourth on the PSL 2024 points table with two wins from three matches. Islamabad United, on the other hand, are in fifth spot and have won just one match out of four games. Meanwhile, for KK vs IU PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. Mohammad Rizwan Grabs a Sensational Running Catch On Boundary Line To Dismiss Rassie van der Dussen During Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

This is the first meeting between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United this season. Karachi Kings come into the contest with two back-to-back wins while Islamabad United have lost three consecutive matches after their season-opening win.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Aftab Ibrahim's ‘Qawali’ Celebration After Taking Fakhar Zaman’s Wicket in Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match in India. For the PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live-streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

