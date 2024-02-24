PSL Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Rivals Lahore Qalandars take on Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match number 10. Both Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings are placed in the bottom three on the PSL 2024 points table. Interestingly, defending champions Lahore Qalandars are yet to win a match this season. Meanwhile, for LQ vs KK PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. Carlos Brathwaite’s Bat Breaks While Trying To Hit Shahnawaz Dahani’s Delivery During Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

The Shaheen Afridi-led side have played three matches thus far and have lost all of them. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have managed to win one out of two games. Lahore, meanwhile, will love to follow Peshawar Zalmi and register their first win of the season.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings match will be played at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. The T20 cricket match is scheduled to be held on February 24, 2024 (Saturday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the right to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match in India. For PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

