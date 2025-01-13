Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan has been reliable cricketers for the Pakistan national cricket team and has been consistent performers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well. Due to their consistency, Shaheen Shah Afridi was awarded the fan's choice best bowler of PSL while Shadab was awarded the fan's choice best all-rounder of PSL during the PSL 2025 draft. While Shaheen is playing in the BPL, Shadab was present in the draft and was honoured for his performance. Babar Azam Receives Fan's Choice Award For the Best PSL Batter, Star Cricketer Honoured During Pakistan Super League Season 10 Draft.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Receives Fan's Choice Award For the Best PSL Bowler

Shadab Khan Receives Fan's Choice Award For the Best PSL All-Rounder

