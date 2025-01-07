In the 2025 season, the IPL and the PSL are all set to clash as the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan has postponed the PSL to April-May. Already the overseas players PSL are having available for draft are the ones who were unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. They will face further threat when the IPL teams will come for injury or unavailability replacements. When asked about this in a podcast, Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen revealed that PCB has no ways stop a player if he gets called as replacement from IPL. He also cited the example of Kieron Pollard attending the Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding last season skipping match. Pakistan Gets Penalised Five World Test Championship Points For Slow Over Rate During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25, Players Fined 25% of Match Fee As Per Statement From ICC.

Multan Sultans Owner Ali Tareen Admits PSL Can't Hold On to Players If They Get Called As Replacements For IPL 2025

Question, What will happen if a player selected in PSL 10 gets picked as a replacement in IPL? Ali Tareen, We couldn't even stop a player when he left the PSL to attend a wedding, so how can we stop a player who's being paid to play? pic.twitter.com/QHEipKeoDP — 𝙎𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞 (@CallMeSheri1) January 7, 2025

