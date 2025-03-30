Mumbai, March 30: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is well underway, and the race for the purple cap has started to shape up. The Chennai Super Kings' wrist spinner Noor Ahmad is leading the race for the purple cap. Other spinners and pace bowlers are closely reducing the gap, perfectly making up for a closely fought race for the cap in the future. With six matches done and dusted, here is a look at the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. IPL 2025: A Look at Most-Capped Players in Indian Premier League History, From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja; Check Full List.

1. Noor Ahmad (CSK)

The Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner played a massive part in the Chennai Super Kings' victory against the Mumbai Indians in the campaign opener. He scythed four wickets and sits at the summit of the leading wicket-taker in the current IPL.

2. Krunal Pandya (RCB)

The experienced all-rounder Krunal Pandya was the game-changer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their tournament opening clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. He picked up three wickets in the opening match and sits in the second spot.

3. Khaleel Ahmed (CSK)

The experienced seamer produced a dazzling spell against Mumbai Indians and raced to a three-wicket haul. He conceded 29 runs during his spell and is in the third spot of the leading wicket-takers in the IPL. IPL 2025: Orange Cap List in Indian Premier League, From Ishan Kishan to Shreyas Iyer; Check Full List.

4. Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR)

The Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is the only player in the top-five list who has played two matches. Varun has three wickets to his name, he picked up his first in the opening match and then took two against Rajasthan Royals.

5. Sai Kishore (Gujarat Titans)

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, the left-arm orthodox spinner of the Gujarat Titans, occupies the fifth spot with three wickets in his sole appearance in the ongoing edition.