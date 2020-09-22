Chennai Super Kings will eye successive wins at the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 13 when they face Rajasthan Royals in their second match of IPL 2020. Rajasthan Royals will be playing their opening match. The RR vs CSK IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Steve Smith returns as captain for Rajasthan Royals having taken up the role during IPL 2019 after Ajinkya Rahane was sacked as skipper following a string of poor results. He will be hoping to lead RR to a win against last season’s runner-up in their first match. Meanwhile, CSK captain MS Dhoni has won the toss and opted to field. RR will be batting first. RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online

Both Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have a number of concerns when picking the playing XI. RR are without Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone. Buttler is currently in quarantine after arriving in UAE with his family while Stokes is still in New Zealand attending to his ailing father. Livingstone has withdrawn from IPL 2020. For CSK, Dwayne Bravo is still out with a knee injury while Harbhajan Singh has withdrawn and Suresh Raina has not confirmed his availability after returning to India. RR vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Five Sixes Away From Joining Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma in Elite List.

RR vs CSK Teams and Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

MS Dhoni and his men made most the experience to beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets and get off to a winning start in the opening match of IPL 2020 two nights ago. CSK came back twice the game against MI to record a win with Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis hitting match-winning half-centuries after the bowlers had restricted the defending champions to 162. Rajasthan Royals have been training in Sharjah and will be well accustomed with the surface for their opening match.

Rajasthan Royals finished second from bottom last season with only five wins in their belt from 14 group matches. A change in captaincy brought some fortune back towards the latter stages of IPL 2019 and they will hope they can carry on with the same momentum but from the start in IPL 2020. They lost both of their group matches against CSK last season and are 7/14 behind when it comes to head-to-head records against the three-time IPL winners.

Chennai Super Kings will also be aware of their superiority in results against RR, who haven’t made it to the final since winning the maiden season of this tournament, and will be confident of a result in their favour. Rajasthan Royals will rely on their strong overseas contingent for a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).