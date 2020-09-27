Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab face each other in match nine of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27, 2020 (Sunday). The two teams have met each other 19 times in the competition and Rajasthan have an upper hand in the H2H with 10 wins to Punjab’s nine. Meanwhile, RR skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Jos Buttler comes in for Rajasthan in place for young Yashasvi Jaiswal. RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Rajasthan Royals impressed in their opening game against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings and will be looking to continue that form in this game as well. However, it won’t be easy for RR as Kings XI Punjab, themselves are coming off a commanding win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, with skipper KL Rahul scoring a brilliant century. Both teams are in great form and will fancy their chances in this game. KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 9th Match Preview: On-a-Roll Kings XI Punjab Face Confident Rajasthan Royals.

RR vs KXIP Teams and Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(C), Sanju Samson(WK), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals played their opening game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and were able to put on a score of 200+ on the board. Similar kind of game can be expected tonight but with the pitch getting slow and aiding spinners in the second innings, teams will have to get their strategies right. In addition, the ground also has smaller boundaries.

During last season, Kings XI Punjab got the better of Rajasthan Royals in both the league encounters and the Steve Smith-led side will be looking to change that this time around. KXIP have a great record in this fixture in recent times, winning six of the last eight games since 2014.

