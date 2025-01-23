The second phase of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tournament began on January 23. Several Indian national cricket team players made their return after they faced heavy criticism for their poor performance in test cricket. Team India batters were exposed during home Test series against New Zealand and Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. After suffering a crushing series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, India batters faced heavy criticism, and questions were raised about their technique and the superstar culture within the team. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of India’s Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament on TV.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) then reportedly made it mandatory for players to participate in domestic tournaments during breaks in international cricket. The decision from the BCCI led several India Test team players, including Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, to represent their respective state teams in the second phase of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tournament.

Performance of India Players in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 on January 23

1. Rohit Sharma: After struggling throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, the veteran opener couldn't turn things around. Opening the innings for Mumbai, Rohit was dismissed by Jammu & Kashmir Umar Nazir for just three runs.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal: Young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal's return to domestic cricket didn't go well. The left-handed batter was trapped LBW by Auqib Nabi for just for runs in Mumbai's against Jammu & Kashmir.

3. Shreyas Iyer: After being dropped from the India Test team last year, Shreyas Iyer failed to deliver during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir. Iyer was dismissed for 11 runs by speedster Yudhvir Singh Charak.

4. Rishabh Pant: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh had a poor outing during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Saurashtra in Rajkot. The Delhi was dismissed for just one run.

5. Shubman Gill: The India batter had a poor outing in the BGT 2024-25. After making his return to the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 for Punjab, Gill was caught behind for just four runs against Karnataka. Siddharth Desai Picks Nine for 36 To Claim Best Bowling Figures for Gujarat in an Innings, Achieves Feat Against Uttarakhand in Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match (Watch Video).

6: Ravindra Jadeja: The only Indian player who had a good outing in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tournament was Ravindra Jadeja. The veteran all-rounder from Saurashtra bagged a five-wicket haul and scored crucial 38 runs with the bat against Delhi.

7: Devdutt Padikkal: The Karnataka batter scored 27 runs off 45 balls during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Punjab. Padikkal was dismissed by Gurnoor Brar.

