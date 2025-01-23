Siddharth Desai achieved a historic feat, when the spinner took field during Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match, claiming a nine-wicket haul. Desai picked up nine for 36 in the first innings, to claim the record of best bowling figures in Ranji Trophy history for Gujarat, bettering Rakesh Dhurv's 8 for 31 against Saurashtra in 2012. Desai has played 36 First-Class matches since 2017 and scored 406 runs while picking up 159 wickets. Ranji Trophy 2024–25: Maharashtra’s Ankit Bawne Handed One-Match Suspension for Showing Dissent to Umpire Against Baroda.

Siddharth Desai Picks Nine-Fer For Gujarat

9⃣ of the very best 🔥 Gujarat's Siddharth Desai bowled a magnificent spell of 9⃣/3⃣6⃣ against Uttarakhand in Ahmedabad, registering the best bowling figures in an innings by a Gujarat bowler in #RanjiTrophy @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/77wEmZZ0yj pic.twitter.com/aLTOKTs3qv — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)