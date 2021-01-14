India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia’s Nathan are indeed two of the best spinners going around in Test cricket, and their numbers speak volumes of their prowess. While Ashwin has 377 wickets in 74 Tests, his Australian contemporary has 396 scalps in 99 matches. The Indian off-spinner’s record might look more staggering at first sight, but he has played half of his games on spin-friendly Indian tracks while majority of Lyon’s games have come down under. Their sensational record has drawn many comparisons, and recently, Sri Lanka’s spin bowling great Muttiah Muralitharan also gave his take on the two spinners’ future. Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari & Ravi Ashwin Battled Bodyline Bowling During Sydney Test.

Speaking to former England captain Michael Vaughan for the UK Telegraph, Muralitharan was asked if any another spinner can equal his tally of 800 Test wickets or Shane Warne’s 708 scalps. The Sri Lankan talisman took Ashwin’s name and also opined that no other bowler, including Lyon, could reach the feat. “Ashwin has a chance because he is a great bowler. Other than that, I don’t think any younger bowler coming in will go to 800,” he said. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Preview.

On speaking about the Australian spinner’s chances of reaching the peak, the 48-year-old said: “Maybe Nathan Lyon is not good enough to reach it. He is close to 400, but he has had to play many, many matches to get there.”

Notably, Ashwin is 34 while Lyon is a year younger than him. Also both the players made their respective Test debuts in near about the same time in 2011. However, the Aussie spinner hasn’t missed a Test match since 2013 while Ashwin has missed several games due to injuries alongside warming benches in some games.

Contrary to Murali’s opinion, his long-time rival Shane Warne believes that Lyon has a chance of becoming Test cricket’s highest wicket-taker.

“If he keeps himself injury-free, I think he could easily go on and play for another five years. That’s approximately another 50 Tests, and if he continues to take four wickets per game, then that is another 200 – or maybe 250 if he has a golden five years – Test wickets,” Warne wrote in a column for the Herald Sun this month.

Both Lyon and Ashwin are currently competing in the Border Gavaskar Trophy down under which is poised at 1-1 after the first three games. However, Ashwin has indeed looked more effective than his Aussie contemporary this series. He has picked 12 wickets in three games while Lyon has struggled, scalping just six wickets in as many innings.

Nevertheless, the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane – which gets underway on January 15 – will be Lyon’s 100 Test, and he would like to make the occasion more special with a match-winning performance. On the other hand, Ashwin’s participation in the final game is under the scanner as he sustained a back spam during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

