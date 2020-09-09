Ravichandran Ashwin and Anrich Nortje have been sweating it out in the nets ahead of the IPL 2020. The bowlers in the last session of the nets had a gala time as they made sure to fire a warning to their opponents ahead of IPL 2020. While Ravichandran Ashwin trapped the batsman with their bowling and pacer Anrich Nortje sent the bails for a toss. Both the videos were shared on social media online by the official handle of the Delhi Capitals. The team shared the pictures and the video of the same on their social media accounts. DC IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Delhi Capitals Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

In the nets, Ashwin bowled an absolute classy delivery and the batsman tossed it up in the air only to give it back the spinner. On the other hand, Anrich Nortje bowled a fiery spell disturbing the furniture and sending the bails in the air. The delivery was praised by the on-lookers. As mentioned above the clips were shared on the social media handles of the Delhi Capitals. Check them out below:

Caught in the s̶p̶i̶d̶e̶r̶'̶s̶ Spin King's 🕸️ 😎 Not long before @ashwinravi99 weaves his magic for us in the #Dream11IPL 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli @SevensStadium pic.twitter.com/VWF1Ei9nbb — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 9, 2020

Anrich Nortje

.@AnrichNortje02'𝚜 Law of Motion: 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚓𝚎𝚌𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚢 𝚒𝚗 𝚠𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚑 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚋𝚊𝚒𝚕𝚜 𝚐𝚎𝚝 𝚍𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚎𝚍 𝚒𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚊𝚒𝚛 𝚒𝚜 𝚍𝚒𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚝𝚕𝚢 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚝𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚙𝚊𝚌𝚎 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚋𝚊𝚕𝚕. 🔥#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @SevensStadium pic.twitter.com/AgfblCtyxI — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 9, 2020

The team will be led by the Shreyas Iyer once again. In the last edition of the IPL, the team was placed on number three. The team has never won a title in the history of the IPL. The team will play their first match against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, 2020.

