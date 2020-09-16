Virat Kohli and CO have been hitting the training ground hard lately as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are eyeing their maiden title in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Amid the pressure of the tournament, however, the atmosphere in the RCB camp is joyful and lively. From singing Karaoke to cheering bowlers in proper gully-cricket style, the side has many ways to rejuvenation. Recently, team skipper Virat Kohli shared some pictures from one such off-field session. In the snaps, Kohli can be seen chilling out in the pool alongside teammates Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi and Devdutt Padikkal. Virat Kohli Focussed to Lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to IPL 2020 Title Win.

“A proper day at the pool yesterday,” Kohli captioned the post on the picture-sharing website. Well, it’s quite clear that the talismanic batsman is in a great frame of mind which is not a great piece of news for the opposing teams. Comment section of the post also got filled in no time as fans backed the highest run-scorer in IPL to playing many scintillating knocks in the forthcoming season. Royal Challengers Bangalore Likely Playing XI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad for Indian Premier League Match 3.

View Pics:

View this post on Instagram A proper day at the pool yesterday 😃🏊 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Sep 15, 2020 at 10:23pm PDT

RCB will kick start their campaign against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21. Momentum has been a key for RCB’s journey in the previous seasons. Hence, they will like to get off to a winning start.

The addition of Aaron Finch will add more firepower to the already strong batting line-up while South Africa duo Chris Morris and Dale Steyn will strengthen the pace attack. However, with the tournament taking place in the slow and dead pitches of UAE, the role of the spinners become even more significant. Among the spin bowlers, Kohli has the services of Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Moeen Ali and Washington Sundar. Well, the side certainly looks quite balanced on the paper. However, they have to come together as a unit to get the glory.

