Virat Kohli is well-known to celebrate opposition wickets the most passionately and aggressively and he gets the crowd and players engaged. It was no different when Josh Hazlewood dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck in the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match. Gaikwad mistimed Hazlewood's bouncer to the deep and Kohli celebrated by running in and jumping on the back of Josh Hazlewood. Fans loved it and the celebration went viral on social media. MS Dhoni Displays His Lightning-Quick Stumping Skills to Dismiss Phil Salt During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Fans React.

Virat Kohli Celebrates Passionately, Jumps On Josh Hazlewood's Back

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)