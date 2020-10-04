Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face each other in match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2020. RCB vs DC will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 5, 2020 (Monday). Fantasy games have grown in popularity among cricket fans in recent years as it allows fans to make some cash and picking a correct team is the best formula to win games in Dream11 Fantasy game. Here are tips and suggestions to pick best players for your RCB vs CSK fantasy playing XI for IPL 2020 clash. RCB vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 19.

Both teams have made a great start to IPL 2020 season, winning three of their four opening matches this season. Bangalore have made a habit of winning close matches this season a quality which wasn’t there last season and they would hope to keep that run going. Meanwhile, Delhi have been dominant in most of their games and are looking like real contenders. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Devdutt Padikkal

The young RCB batman has been sensational this season, scoring three 50+ scores in his first four games in the Indian Premier League. With Padikkal opening the batting for Bangalore and playing during field restrictions, the youngster once again has a chance to score runs and get good points in the RCB vs DC match.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kagiso Rabada

The South African has been the main bowler for Delhi this season and is among the top wicket-takers in IPL 2020. Kagiso Rabada always has a chance of picking up wickets in the game and could be a great choice for your RCB vs DC Dream11 Fantasy team.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: AB De Villiers

The wicket-keeper batsman has found his form in IPL 2020 and has been one of the most consistent performers in RCB team this season. De Villiers has two 50+ scores this season and is expected to continue his form. And with the South African keeping wickets as well, he will give a number of points for catches taken.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal

The Indian bowler is the leading wicket-taker for RCB this season and with the stadium in Dubai being one of the biggest grounds in UAE, Chahal will have ample of chances to take wickets due to his bowling strategy. So the spin bowler has to be a must-pick for your Dream11 RCB vs DC team.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Marcus Stoinis

The Australian is a great pick for your RCB vs DC Dream11 Fantasy team as he offers an opportunity to earn points with the bat as well as the ball. Stoinis is mainly used in a finisher role by Delhi and with Bangalore’s bowling, a weak point of their game, the 31-year-old could score quick and big runs.

The two teams have met each other 24 times in Indian Premier League with Bangalore having the upper hand in head-to-head records. RCB have won this fixture 15 times compared to Delhi’s eight wins while one match has ended in a no result.

