IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online RCB vs KKR: In an fascinating encounter tonight, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The ground has seen some high scoring games and with two batting dominated teams locking horns expect a high-scoring fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming details of RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below for details. RCB vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 28.

KKR are placed on the third spot on the IPL 2020 points table while RCB are on fourth place. Both the sides come into the contest with a win on their back and will be looking to secure another victory here in this fixture. The Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to show some consistency.

RCB vs KKR Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 28 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can live telecast the RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 match Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League season 13. Fans can follow the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD counterparts with English commentary. The game will also be live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi while fans can also catch the live action on select regional languages on Star Sports Network. RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Sunil Narine and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 28 on Disney+ Hotstar

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 match will also be live online. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash online for fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar with a nominal subscription fee to catch the live-action. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

