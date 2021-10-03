Royal Challengers Bangalore would be keen on ensuring their qualification for the playoffs when they face Punjab Kings on Sunday, October 3. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and would begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After a terrible start to their UAE leg of IPL 2021 where they suffered defeats by former champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore have bounced back in style, winning their next two games against Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals respectively and now, they are on the cusp of qualifying for the playoffs. With 14 points from 11 matches so far, RCB need just one more win under their belt to make sure that they become the third team in IPL 2021 to qualify for the playoffs. And Virat Kohli would aim at doing it through today's match itself and not plan on leaving it late. RCB vs PBKS Preview

Punjab Kings on the other hand, have discovered renewed vigour and energy after they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. Now, they have once again brought themselves back into the mix for playoff qualification and KL Rahul's side now need to win all their matches and depend on other results to make it through to the last four. However, beating Bangalore would not be easy as the RCB middle-order, which looked out of touch, is now in good form with former Punjab player Glenn Maxwell amongst the runs. Also, PBKS need to be wary about the threat that current purple cap holder Harshal Patel poses.RCB vs PBKS, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report

