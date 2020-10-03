Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will battle it out in the 15th match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both sides have made impressive starts to the tournament and will be determined to get another victory under their belt. Virat Kohli’s RCB – who have won two of their three games – are coming off a super-over win against Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, R&R won their first two games before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing. Notably, it will be the first afternoon match of IPL 2020 which will possess a different challenge to both teams. Meanwhile, let’s look at seven crucial things you need to know about the essential encounter. RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020.

RCB vs RR Head-to-Head:

The two teams have locked horns on 21 occasions. Rajasthan Royals dominate the head-to-head record with ten victories while eight matches went in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s favour.

RCB vs RR Key Players

Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer would surely be the three players to watch out for from the Jaipur-based team. While, Devdutt Padilkkal and AB de Villiers can steal the show from RCB. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

RCB vs RR Mini-Battles

Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer and Sanju Samson vs Yuzvendra Chahal could be the exciting clashes we will get to see during the course of the RCB vs RR match.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 15 Venue

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match 15 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

RCB vs RR Match Timings

As mentioned above, it will be an afternoon clash. The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match 15 will start at 03:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 03:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 02:00 pm.

RCB vs RR Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

RCB vs MI Likely Playing XIs

RCB Probable Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 12:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).