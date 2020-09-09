The IPL 2020 is just a few days away and the tournament is conducted amid the pandemic of the coronavirus. Thus the teams and the players are taking utmost measures for safety to avoid getting in contact with any disease. Rohit Sharma met his Mumbai teammate Abhishek Nayar and Kuldeep Yadav and maintained social distancing after the teams got done with their nets. Abhishek Nayar is now in the support staff of the Kolkata Knight Riders. The players were are a distance and they made sure that the bio-security bubble was intact. Mumbai Indians captain, in fact, made sure that Nayar did not go one step beyond the set boundaries. MI IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Mumbai Indians Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Watching the two catching up with each other, even Kuldeep Yadav joined the bandwagon and the three had a hearty conversation. The official account of the Kolkata Knight Riders shared the video of the three catching up with each other. The caption of the video spoke about how the three players were adjusting to the new normal. Check out the clip below:

Ever since the teams have stepped in UAE, the franchises have been maintaining a security bubble. The players need to maintain social distancing. When the players leave for the practice session, their body temperatures are checked. Sanitizers are placed in a few areas of the ground. The players have been asked not to use saliva on the balls and instead use sweat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).