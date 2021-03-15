While many fans expected Rohit Sharma to make a comeback after India’s thumping loss in the first T20I, the veteran Indian opener continued to warm the benches in the second game. The Hitman, nevertheless, wasn’t missed much as the Men in Blue comfortably won the rubber by seven wickets. However, the Indian vice-captain still managed the hog the limelight with his off-field antics. While sitting in the Indian dug-out, Rohit was eating something, and the camera caught him. Although eating in the dug-out might not sound a big deal, what made the incident hilarious is the way Rohit was hiding the food. Ishan Kishan Reveals How Virat Kohli Asked Him to Celebrate His Fifty on T20I Debut (Watch Video).

Rohit, sitting in the last row, managed to hide the food item he was eating by taking it behind one of the support staff members, but the chewing made things pretty evident. The video of the same got viral in no time as fans were absolutely left in splits. While some trolled the 33-year-old for his antics, many also remembered how they ate food during lectures in schools and colleges. Have a look at the viral clip! India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 Stat Highlights: Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli Shine As Hosts Level Series.

Watch Video:

Actual reason for Rohit skipping the match. Vadapav is important 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xQ4B0bR03t — G O A T 💥💣 (@GoatHesson) March 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the five-match T20I series is now levelled at 1-1 with three games to go. The third T20I also takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (March 16). As skipper Virat Kohli mentioned in the first T20I, Rohit was given rest for the first couple of games. Hence, the 33-year-old can take the field in the next fixture. However, it will be interesting to see if he would replace the third-ranked T20I batsman KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan, who scored a fiery half-century on debut.

