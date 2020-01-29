Rohit Sharma Hails Mohammed Shami for his Last Over Heroics, Asks Bowler to Relish Biryani Post Series Win Over New Zealand (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami were the two players that led the Men in Blue to win the T20I series for the first time in New Zealand. The Indian opener Sharma hailed Shami for his heroics and said that it was his bowling that led the Indian team to win the game at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Hitman not only praised Shami during the press conference but also took to social media and asked him for a treat. Mohammed Shami who bowled the last over was defending nine runs. By the end of the over, the Kiwis needed only three runs from two overs and it looked like they would win the game quite easily. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

He got the wickets of the Kiwi captain and Ross Taylor and the brought the game to a tie. The match went on to a Super Over and then Rohit Sharma led the team to a win with his two back to back sixes. The Indian opener addressed the press and said, “Mohammed Shami’s final over got us the victory, not my two sixes.” He said that it isn’t very easy to defend nine runs in the last over and they didn’t even expect that the match would reach the Super Over. Check out the video of Sharma’s press conference below: Virat Kohli Hugs Rohit Sharma After his Heroics in Super Over During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2020, Squashes the Rumours of Rift Between the Two! (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma's post

Talking about the Super Over, Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill made 17 runs from six balls From the visitor's side, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walked into bat and it was the Hitman's two back to back sixes that won them the game. The five-match series stands on 3-0 for now.