Rohit Sharma's decision to take the field in Mumbai Indians' final league stage IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad despite allegedly suffering from a hamstring tear and being unfit to be picked for the Australian tour, has sparked controversy with many accusing the BCCI medical team of faltering in its assessment of the injury while some have also hit out at Rohit for choosing club over country. Rohit, captain of Mumbai Indians and also vice-captain of the India white-ball team, was not picked in any squads for the 2020-21 tour of Australia.

The BCCI in a release had mentioned that the injuries of both Rohit and Ishant Sharma (muscle tear) will be assessed. Rohit had already missed two IPL 2020 matches when the squads for the Australia tour was announced. But minutes after BCCI's announcement, Mumbai Indians posted a video in which Rohit can be seen entering the field to practise his batting. The video created an outrage online with Sunil Gavaskar demanding a clarification from the Indian selection committee over Rohit's omission.

Since then several members of the selection committee has spoken on the injury and the decision to exclude Rohit from the squads picked for the Australia tour. But everyone, including BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, have given contrasting statements regarding Rohit's injury. Ganguly had, on Monday, told reporters Rohit was not playing as he was taking care of the injury and allowing it to be healed. The injury can be aggravated if he plays, Ganguly had said.

But a day after Ganguly's statement, Rohit stepped out at the field for the toss during the Sunriers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match. He was asked at the toss about the condition of his hamstring injury and Rohit said: "Looks like I am fit and fine."

His words and decision to play against SRH despite reportedly not being fully fit has once again created an uproar with many shocked at the confusion between the BCCI medical team, Rohit and the Mumbai Indians set-up. Many have already called out the player for allegedly choosing the IPL over country and India great and former national chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar joined the chorus and called out the confusion.

"Now, the question here is, is the IPL more important to him than playing for India? Is the club more important than playing for the nation for him? Will the BCCI take a call on this?" former India captain Vengsarkar was quoted as saying by the Times of India. "Or is it that the BCCI physio faltered in diagnosing Rohit's injury correctly."

India meanwhile, are set to tour Australia for a full-fledged tour in late November. The two-month tour will involve three-match ODI series, three T20Is, and a five-match Test series. Rohit, who has a terrific white-ball record against the Australians will be missed. He will, however, be seen in action again when Mumbai Indians play Delhi Capitals in qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 on November 5.

